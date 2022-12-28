SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lifted by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 771,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,457 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 31.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 98,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,027,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 65,478 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 389,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,529. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

