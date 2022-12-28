SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,102,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after acquiring an additional 278,851 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,979. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

