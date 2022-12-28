Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

