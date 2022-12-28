Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:SPR opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
