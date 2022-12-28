Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Down 60.9% in December

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOK has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,742. Spok has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. Spok’s payout ratio is -127.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 398.9% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 670,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 536,106 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Spok by 451.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 46.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spok in the first quarter worth $996,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

