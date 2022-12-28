Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$64.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.64. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.03.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Stantec news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96. In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total value of C$201,696.90.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.50.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.