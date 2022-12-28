Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Star Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Star Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Star Group Stock Performance

SGU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,150. Star Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $421.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.64 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 145.24%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

