Status Reaches Market Cap of $74.25 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Status has a total market capitalization of $74.25 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00225614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01901928 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,878,685.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.