Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $41.40

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.40, but opened at $42.30. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 902 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $898.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.