Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,002 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises about 2.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.24% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTP. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4,647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.