Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 2.15% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

