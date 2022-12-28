Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the period. ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $259,000.

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

