Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 8,767 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,749.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 862,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3,191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 131,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

PBW opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

