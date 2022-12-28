StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

