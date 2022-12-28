StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of OESX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.55.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
