StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Featured Articles

