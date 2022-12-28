StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
Featured Articles
