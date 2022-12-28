Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 4,100 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 0.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

