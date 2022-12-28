Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 9,400 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 404.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 113.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Zscaler by 32.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zscaler to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.90 and a fifty-two week high of $332.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.