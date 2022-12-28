Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,597,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $41,568,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

