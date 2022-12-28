Stonnington Group LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

