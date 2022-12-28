Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 980 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 642.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $854.30 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $899.77 and a 200-day moving average of $853.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 159.09 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

