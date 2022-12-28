Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $45,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow Price Performance

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $380.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.48, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.64 and a 200-day moving average of $425.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.