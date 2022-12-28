Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 73.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 755,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

