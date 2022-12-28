Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 5,150 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 381.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.18, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.01 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

