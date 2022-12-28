Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 282.5% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Up 14.2 %
Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile
