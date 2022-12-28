Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 282.5% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

