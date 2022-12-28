StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 280,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 49,209 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 490,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 24,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,725. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

