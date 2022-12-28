StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after buying an additional 47,209 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 1,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

