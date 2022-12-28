StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 31,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

