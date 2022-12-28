StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $54.38. 71,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

