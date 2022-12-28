StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. 614,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

