StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 10,535 Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 356,927 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 82,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 66,122 shares during the period.

Shares of RSF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 22,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876. RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

