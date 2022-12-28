StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,155,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,060,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,697. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $185.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

