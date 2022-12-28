StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

