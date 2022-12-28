Stratis One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.05 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $57.76 million and $2.05 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.22 or 0.07196212 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030534 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00068061 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054833 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007983 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023925 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001592 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,504,855 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
