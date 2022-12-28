Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $325,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of RY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,518. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.