Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $305.70 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Caterpillar worth $305,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

