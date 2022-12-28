Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169,501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of UiPath worth $368,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in UiPath by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,345,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 95.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,996. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,757.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,010,757.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $569,169. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

