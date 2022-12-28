Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Intuit worth $354,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 98.7% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.80. 3,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average is $411.40.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

