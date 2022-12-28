Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the November 30th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.9 days.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMMCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

