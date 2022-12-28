SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 9,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 787,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. Analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,936,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in SunOpta by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,286,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

