Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.73. Super Group shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
Super Group Stock Up 2.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
