Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.73. Super Group shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.