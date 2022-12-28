Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Up 237.7% in December

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the November 30th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,232.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

BIOVF remained flat at $21.15 on Wednesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $379.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.