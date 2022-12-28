Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in December

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Symrise stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,893. Symrise has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Symrise from €107.00 ($113.83) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

