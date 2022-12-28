Synthetix Price Tops $1.44 on Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00008711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 7% against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $359.39 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Synthetix
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 310,175,885 coins and its circulating supply is 248,946,081 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
