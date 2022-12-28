Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lessened by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 10,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 831,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

