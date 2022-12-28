Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.68. 3,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,278,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Talos Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

