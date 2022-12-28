TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE TSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 149,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,696. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

