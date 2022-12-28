TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $136.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE TEL opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

