TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TeamViewer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of TeamViewer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

TeamViewer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY remained flat at $6.38 during trading on Wednesday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

