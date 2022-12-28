Teck Resources Ltd. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

