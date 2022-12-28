Teladoc Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 31,416 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical volume of 15,513 put options.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 129,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $96.64.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,198 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.