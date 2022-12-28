Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($457.45) to €410.00 ($436.17) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €375.00 ($398.94) to €360.00 ($382.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($436.17) to €360.00 ($382.98) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of TLPFY stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $227.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

